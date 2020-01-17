|
HOARTY, Patrick Austin Of Brighton, January 13, 2020. Pat enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve after high school and was a 1989 graduate of Norwich University with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. He fought in Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and left the Marines after seven years, having attained the rank of sergeant. In 1993, he was commissioned in the Army National Guard as a Signal Officer and later transferred to the Army Reserve, where he was a Military Intelligence Officer. In 2003, he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in the drive to Baghdad. During his time in the Army, he served in various command and staff positions which included additional deployments to Bosnia, Poland, and South Korea. One of the highlights of his service was serving as aide-de-camp to Major General Richard Colt. After 25 years of honorable service Pat retired as a major, most recently assigned at the US Central Command. When Pat was not on active military service, he was also a firefighter with the Boston Fire Department. Loving son of Maura (Kierce) Hoarty of Marshfield and the late Patrick Hoarty. Devoted brother of Thomas and his wife Kristine of Burlington, Brendan Patrick of Watertown, Marie Worthen and her husband Bruce of Manchester, NH, Pauline Schipelliti and her husband Bernard of Winchester. Loving uncle of Daniel Hoarty and his wife Michelle, Kelly, Bridget, Patrick Hoarty; Deirdre Worthen, Kate Gagnon and her husband Dan; Matthew, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and Christina Schipelliti, and the late Ryan Worthen. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, January 21st from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment to follow Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patrick's name may be made in Memory of Ryan Worthen to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020