|
|
SULLIVAN, Patrick B. At 89 years of age. Of Charlestown, formerly of Ardgroom, Co. Cork, Ireland, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 43 years to Anne (Harrington) Sullivan. Devoted father of Michael & Erin Sullivan of Atlanta, GA & Brendan & Sara Sullivan of Charlestown. Loving Pop Pop to Rhodes, Luke, Ryan, Matthew, Ian & Emma Sullivan. Beloved son of the late Michael & Margaret (Healy) Sullivan. Dear brother of Frances McEnery of London, England & the late John, Donal, Michael, Gerald Sullivan, Mary Thomas, Bridget O'Connor, Kathleen Fox & Eileen Kersse. Brother-in-law of Mary O'Sullivan of Kent, England, Catherine Dickinson of Wilmington, Betty Harrington of Newburyport, James Harrington of Arlington & Peter Neitz of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews here & in England. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Patrick's Visiting Hours on Thursday morning, 9-10:30 A.M. in the Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11 A.M. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Patrick's name to St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish Building Fund, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129, or Spina Bifida of Greater New England, 219 E. Main St. Suite 100B, Milford, MA 01757. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020