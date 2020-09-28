CROWLEY, Patrick C. Jr. Of Boston, passed away unexpectedly at home, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dear son of the late Gertrude and Patrick C. Crowley. Loving brother of Charles Crowley and his wife Martha of Weymouth, Kathleen Ellard and her husband Thomas of Walpole and Joanne Smith and her husband Kevin of Bridgewater. Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to Father Bill's Place, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com
. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Patrick C. Jr. CROWLEY