PATRICK CHARLES FLINN Jr.

FLINN, Patrick Charles Jr. Passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran having served his country from 1959-1963. He married the love of his life, his "Honey" Lois (Caporiccio) Flinn on August 18, 1967 and shared 53 loving years with her. Pat was the proud father of Sean Patrick Flinn, Kimberly Blinn (Matthew Blinn), and Christine Daigle. He was the adoring "Papa" to Emma and Kaitlynn Blinn. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. In 1978, he co-founded Accutemp Engineering, a successful HVAC company. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family at the lake house. He would regularly attend Bruins and Red Sox games. Pat was predeceased by his father and mother, Patrick and Elsie (Mosher) Flinn, as well as sisters, Margaret and Mary Priola. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Watertown Police Assoc. would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
