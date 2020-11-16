1/1
PATRICK COSTELLO
COSTELLO, Patrick Age 98, of Norwood, passed away November 15th at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (O'Donnell). Father of Michael J. Costello and his wife Mary of Cumberland, RI, Stephen P. Costello and his wife Margaret of Norwood, Martin G. Costello and his wife Kathleen of Attleboro, and Mary T. Bishay and her husband Bahig of Norwood. Grandfather of Caroline Costello, John Costello, Christopher Costello, Erin Nee, Kathleen Costello, Julie Costello, and Kevin Costello. Great-grandfather of William Nee. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, from 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood, Thursday morning at 11. Burial Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Vincent DePaul, 547 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062. To watch the live stream of the Funeral Mass, please go to the church website at www.stcatherinenorwood.org and there is a button on the right-hand side that says View Mass Live. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
