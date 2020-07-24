Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICK DOLAN

PATRICK DOLAN Obituary
DOLAN, Patrick Age 56, of Boston, formerly of Watertown and Belmont, July 13, 2020. The youngest of seven children, Patrick will be dearly missed by his siblings, Deborah Devine and her husband John of Norwood, John Dolan of Venice, FL, Stephen Dolan of San Diego, CA, Kathleen Merlesena and her husband Robert of Norfolk, Timothy Dolan of Waltham, Joseph Dolan of Nashua, NH, his dear friend George Michael Murphy of Boston, as well as many cousins. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, at aspca.org. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
