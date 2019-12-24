|
|
FETTUCCIA, Patrick Of Norwell, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, after suffering a brain aneurysm. For 21 years, he was the loving husband of Evan Fitzwilliam and devoted father of their three sons, Eddie (18) Sam (17), and JC (15). The much-beloved son of Patrick H. and Viola N. Fettuccia of Uxbridge, Patrick was born July 21, 1966. The cherished brother of Donna F. Templeton of Providence, Rhode Island and adored son-in-law of Edward and Donna Fitzwilliam of Hingham, Massachusetts. Patrick is mourned by his 10 brothers and sisters-in-law. And his 15 nieces and nephews, all of whom shared a special bond with Patrick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 27th, at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, HANOVER. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover Street, Rte. 139, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Patrick may be made to Carroll School, c/o Development Office, 45 Waltham Road, Wayland, MA 01778. For directions and to sign Patrick's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019