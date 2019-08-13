Boston Globe Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Woburn, MA
PATRICK G. HYLAND

PATRICK G. HYLAND Obituary
HYLAND, Patrick G. Of Woburn, Aug. 9th. Age 26. Beloved son of Anne Rello of Woburn; and Jerry Hyland of Pelham, NH. Brother of Charlotte Hyland and her husband Stuart Reiter of Medford, Kenneth Hyland of Salem, MA, and Whitney Hyland of Woburn. Cherished grandson of Lois R. Rello of Stoneham and the late Richard S. Rello; and Richard P. Hyland of Foxboro, and the late Joyce K. Hyland. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, good friends, and coworkers. Visiting Hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-8 pm. The Funeral will be held from the Graham Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 16 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Woburn at 10:00 am. A private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA Nevins Farm, c/o 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 (mspca.org) www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
