|
|
MORRISSEY, Patrick G. Age 93, of Dorchester, passed away June 19th. Beloved husband of Nora A. (Goonan). Father of Mary A. Delaney and her husband John of Whitman, John J. Morrissey of Dorchester, and Thomas H. Morrissey and his wife Stephanie of Canton. Brother of Theresa Earls of AZ, and the late Bridie Mannion, Philomena Larkin, Nellie Walsh, John J. Morrissey, Martin Morrissey, Robert Morrissey and Esther Brophy. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Services are private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Gregory Parish, 2223 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Patrick G. MORRISSEY
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020