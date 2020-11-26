QUINN, Patrick Gleason II MD Boston Latin, Community Boating Ties Of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away peacefully in his sleep following complications from neck cancer treatment on November 19, 2020. He was 62. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lee Quinn (Newburyport, MA), Uncle Hugh Quinn (Bend, OR), and father Phillip Quinn (Spokane, WA). He is survived by his beloved wife and children Stacy, Danny and Brigid (Santa Fe, NM) his sisters Kate McGuire (Seattle, WA), Andrea True and brother-in-law Richard True, (Salisbury, MA), nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/nephews. Patrick was born in Milton, Massachusetts November 30, 1957. At 12, Patrick joined Community Boating where he began making his lifelong friends. He graduated from Boston Latin School in 1975 and attended Dartmouth College, Class of '79, where he met his wife, Stacy. Patrick and Stacy were married June 20, 1981 in Cleveland, Ohio. Patrick attended Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Yale for Residency, CWRU for Fellowship in Gastroenterology, and a year in the Indian Health Service. After an additional Fellowship at Thomas Jefferson in Philadelphia, Patrick became an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1997, he entered private practice with Northern New Mexico Gastroenterology Associates in Santa Fe. He gathered and kept friends from each chapter of his life. He had an ever ready smile, biting Irish wit and a killer sense of humor, when you could understand him as he talked so fast! His friends meant the world to him as did his patients. Patrick loved watching his children play soccer and coaching them in hockey. He played Oldtimers hockey and was an avid traveler. Patrick had a very generous heart, and the causes he embraced were many. In addition to the organizations already mentioned, he supported United Way of Santa Fe County. If you are so moved, you may make a donation in his honor to these, or any organization of your choosing. A celebration of his life will be planned when it is safe to do so.