GRAHAM, Patrick Co-Founder Bain & Company and Prominent Consultant Passed away March 8th, 2020 in Alexandria, VA at the age of 79.
Pat was born March 12, 1940 in Galva, IL to Edwin Anthony Graham and Mary Irene (Moynihan) Graham. He graduated from Corpus Christi HS in 1958. He then graduated from Knox College in 1962 with a degree in Business Administration, where he earned Phi Beta Kappa honors and a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship. Pat then went on to Stanford University and received his MBA in 1964.
Pat worked in system/sales for IBM, 1963-1965, Group Vice President Boston Consulting Group, 1967-1973, and Vice Chairman, Bain & Company, 1974-1998.
Pat is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Rogers-Graham of Alexandria, VA, his two children, Christine Susan Graham and Patrick Francis Andrew Graham, and his brother Thomas Graham and sister Susan Guimes. Memorial Services are being planned for a future date in Alexandria, VA. A notice will be published when details are known.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020