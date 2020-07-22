|
FOLAN, Patrick H. Age 65, a resident of Stoughton for the past 43 years, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by his family at Brigham & Women's Hospital after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Debra A. "Debbie" (Blanchard) Folan for 43 years, together 49.
Patrick was born in Boston on June 24, 1955, a son of the late Patrick J. and Nora (Folan) Folan. He was raised and educated in Dorchester, Stoughton and Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School Class of 1973. Patrick continued his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology, earning a Bachelor's degree.
Patrick was the co-owner of Folan Waterproofing and Construction of Easton, a second-generation business succeeded by his parents. A Trustee for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union Local 3 in Boston, where he was also a proud member for over 43 years. Patrick had served as past President for the Mason Contractors Association and was on the Honorary Committee for the Clergy Health & Retirement Trust.
Patrick held numerous Construction Industry licenses, ranging from Manufacturer Certified Applicator to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Construction Supervisors License. He also held the EM-385 Training & 30 Hour Osha Supervisors License.
Patrick was a member of several Professional Organizations including the Sealant Waterproofing and Restoration Institute, the Association for Preservation of Technology, Mason Contractors Association of Massachusetts, Building Trades Association, Boston Society of Architects, Construction Specifications Institute, Scaffold Industry and Access Association & the Air Barrier Association of America.
Patrick devoted his life to the family business and loved seeing his children follow his legacy. Patrick's hobbies included boating, golfing, traveling, dining out and sight-seeing. He was always the most talkative at any gym he went to, conversing with anyone and everyone.
Patrick was extremely charitable to many organizations including the Archdiocese of Boston, Member of the Cardinal's Circle, the Redemptorists Boston's Basilica, St. Anthony Shrine, Wounded Warriors and the Massachusetts State Police.
Patrick treasured spending time with his "Hunny Pie." An avid boater, he loved being on the ocean cruising on his Formula "Debbie Ann," named after his loving & devoted wife. Family time with his four granddaughters & vacations were his favorite. He enjoyed traveling to all parts of the globe including London, Ireland, Alaska, Grand Cayman, Greece, Bahamas, Israel and beyond.
In addition to his wife Debbie, he is survived by his devoted children, Holly A. Brookes and her husband Jaime of Roslindale, Aimee M. Foley and her husband John of Easton and Patrick J. Folan, III and his wife JulieAnn of Easton, his sister, Mary Ellen Card and her husband Tommy of East Bridgewater, his grandchildren, Anna Folan, Molly Brookes, Gracie Folan and Nora Brookes, as well as several nieces and nephews. Cousin of the late Padraic and Maureen Feeney of Westwood and their daughter Deirdre Sweger and her husband Brian of Foxboro. Patrick was also the brother of the late Noreen P. Folan and uncle of the late Kevin Sean Folan.
Services and interment were held in early July. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be sent to Saint Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. For directions or condolences, visit
www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020