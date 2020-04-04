Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PATRICK MCCUSKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK H. MCCUSKER

PATRICK H. MCCUSKER Obituary
McCUSKER, Patrick H. Of Lynnfield, April 1. Beloved husband of the late Margaret P. (Healy) McCusker. He was the loving father of Lisa A. McCusker of Andover. He was the brother of Matthew McCusker of Saugus, Ann Manning of Groveland, Susan Fitzpatrick of Florida, and the late Edward T. McCusker and the late Marilyn Javilikian. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Dave Jivelikian. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
