McCUSKER, Patrick H. Of Lynnfield, April 1. Beloved husband of the late Margaret P. (Healy) McCusker. He was the loving father of Lisa A. McCusker of Andover. He was the brother of Matthew McCusker of Saugus, Ann Manning of Groveland, Susan Fitzpatrick of Florida, and the late Edward T. McCusker and the late Marilyn Javilikian. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Dave Jivelikian. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020