O'BRIEN, Patrick H. Formerly of Bluffton, SC and Sandwich, MA, died on January 6, 2020 in West Springfield, MA, surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born in Boston, MA on July 17, 1947 to the late Atty. J. Leo O'Brien and Johanna Hayes O'Brien. He was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Norwich University, class of '70. He was employed as a Tax Auditor for 32 years by the MA Department of Revenue. Pat was an avid reader and enjoyed golf and traveling. He was a loyal fan and supporter of the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and NE Patriots. He is survived by his wife, Doris LaRose O'Brien of West Springfield, his son, Sean of Dorchester and three daughters: Kaitlin of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kiara of Springfield and Meghan Sullivan, her husband, Daniel and their daughter, Clare of West Springfield. In addition, Pat is survived by his brother, John of Newton and two sisters: Atty. Paula O'Brien Killion of Milton and Mary Caprio of Melrose. He was predeceased by his sister, Judith Bottiggi. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: All Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020