BEAUREGARD, Patrick Henry Faithful Husband, Father, Friend & Marine Patrick Henry Beauregard, 32, was born into eternal life while surrounded by his loving family on September 6, 2020 after a courageous, faith-filled, and awe-inspiring battle with colorectal cancer. Patrick was born on February 9, 1988 in Portland, Maine to George and Kathleen (Simard) Beauregard. One of four children, Patrick grew up in Medfield, Massachusetts and was often referred to by his siblings as the "golden child." He was a proud graduate of Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts where he forged long-lasting friendships, recently demonstrating his pride by serving on the Academy's Alumni Association Board. Upon graduating Thayer Academy in 2007, Patrick attended Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island where he fostered further long-lasting friendships honored to this day, and met the love of his life, Amanda. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science in 2011. Shortly after college graduation, Patrick decided to pursue a lifelong dream of his - serving in the military. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in April 2013 and served as an Intelligence Analyst until he was honorably discharged in July 2019. During his service, Patrick received commendations for exceptional leadership, initiative, loyalty, and dedication to duty. Patrick also led an accomplished career as the Assistant Vice President of Operations for Northeast Security. His stage IV colorectal cancer diagnosis in September 2017 at the age of 29, a month after marrying his beloved wife Amanda, changed everything for Patrick. Throughout his cancer battle that included over 40 rounds of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and many surgeries and procedures, Patrick chose to remain positive, living by the mantra "Panda Power… Pray, Hope, Don't Worry." It is this positive attitude and will to live that allowed him to accomplish his final goal – meeting his son, Noah Patrick, on July 10, 2020. At the same time he fought his own disease with grace and fortitude, he also worked tirelessly to ensure that young-onset colorectal cancer received the attention of researchers, donors, and potentially at-risk individuals. He appeared on several news outlets, participated in numerous fundraising events, and met with representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC to advocate for greater funds and awareness for prevention, research, treatment options, and cancer-related care. Through Patrick's selfless and noble work, the fight against young-onset colorectal cancer will continue and will benefit others for years to come. It's nearly impossible to express just how great of a man Patrick Beauregard was. Caring, conscientious, unselfish, reliable, loyal, hilarious yet humble, quick-witted yet thoughtful, truly a man of family, God and country. He was the epitome of a good man and good person in every way. Patrick somehow always remained positive and maintained his great sense of humor until the very end. He will always be remembered with a beautiful smile on his face. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Amanda (Flood) Beauregard, and their son, Noah Patrick Beauregard; his parents, George and Kathleen (Simard) Beauregard; his brother Daniel Beauregard and his wife Melissa (Hart); his sister Kaylin (Beauregard) Nimblett and her husband Paul; his brother Brendan Beauregard; his parents-in-law Charles and Roselyn (Heath) Flood; and his sisters-in-law, Regan and Devin Flood. Patrick was the grandson of Henry and Patricia Simard and the late Rodolphe and Marguerite Beauregard, stepgrandson of Shirley Beauregard, and also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will honor and celebrate Patrick's life by gathering at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Road, Chatham, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM. Visitors are asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Chatham, Massachusetts in his honor on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the Funeral Mass will be privately held inside the church with limited capacity for family & close friends. A livestream of the Funeral Mass will be made available at https://www.holyredeemerchatham.org/live-stream-mass/
. Please contact Nickerson Funeral Home at (508) 945-1166 for information regarding spillover locations for communal livestream viewing in accordance with COVID-19 regulations. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dana-Farber Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center in Patrick's honor (http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/pandapower
). The Beauregard and Flood families have enormous gratitude for the love and kindness of family, friends, community members, and the incredible team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who supported them throughout Patrick's journey. Nickerson Funeral Home 508-945-1166 View the online memorial for Patrick Henry BEAUREGARD