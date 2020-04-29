Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICK J. ALLOSSO Obituary
ALLOSSO, Patrick J. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, April 29. Beloved husband of Virginia M. (Moylan) of 66 years. Devoted father of Patrick J., Jr. and his wife Jean, Kathleen Allosso, Margaret McGrath and her husband Keith, Mary Finigan and her husband Michael and the late Mark Allosso. Proud grandfather of Patrick, III, David, Sean, Devin, James, Kyle and Rachel. Brother of Salvatore of CA and the late Paul Allosso and Nancy Souza. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Services are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, ARLINGTON. Late Army Korean War Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
