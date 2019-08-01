Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK CAVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK J. CAVEN


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK J. CAVEN Obituary
CAVEN, Patrick J. "Jake" Of Wakefield. July 29. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Latanzio) Caven. Devoted father of Brian P. Caven and wife Jean of Dover, NH and Lisa M. DiCorato and husband Michael of Lynnfield. Loving papa of Juliana and Adriana. Brother of Mary Flood of Marion, David Caven of Medford and the late John Caven. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5pm. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now