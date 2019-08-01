|
CAVEN, Patrick J. "Jake" Of Wakefield. July 29. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Latanzio) Caven. Devoted father of Brian P. Caven and wife Jean of Dover, NH and Lisa M. DiCorato and husband Michael of Lynnfield. Loving papa of Juliana and Adriana. Brother of Mary Flood of Marion, David Caven of Medford and the late John Caven. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5pm. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019