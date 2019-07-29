Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICK J. CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Patrick J. Of Dorchester, formerly of Co. Galway, Ireland, passed peacefully on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Veronica (Beatty) Connolly. Loving father of Martin J. Connolly & his wife Diane of Dorchester. Cherished grandfather of Shawn, Paul, Joseph, & Patrick Connolly. Caring brother of Michael Connolly, and the late Mary, Bridget, Nora, Colman, and Annie. Also survived by his loving nieces & nephews. Patrick was a proud longtime employee of the Boston Water & Sewer Commission. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ambrose Church Saturday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick's memory to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
