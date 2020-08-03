|
CONNOLLY, Patrick J. Age 73, died peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital on July 17, 2020 attended by his family. Patrick left this world a better place in many ways and for many people. He was a dedicated Special Education teacher in the Boston Public Schools for years before being elected Vice President of the Boston Teachers Union, where he served until his retirement. His commitment to education and his impact on his family, friends, and colleagues will forever be remembered. Patrick is survived by his son, Michael Connolly, daughter-in-law Tracy Connolly, four grandchildren, his daughter Tricia Melanson, his partner Donna Melanson, his sisters Joan Daniels and Mary Connolly. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to specialolympicsma.org in his name.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020