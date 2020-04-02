|
FLAHERTY, Patrick J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Galway, Ireland passed away on April 1, 2020 after a brief, non COVID-19 illness. Devoted husband of the late Theresa F. (Hoban) Flaherty. Loving father of Mary T. Flaherty and Susan DiMatteo of Roslindale, Peg and Jim Duggan of Mansfield, Trish and Sean Hurley of Hyde Park and Ann Marie and Bill Piscitelli of Foxboro. Papa to Erin, Michael and Lauren Duggan, Patrick and Lindsay Piscitelli, Kathleen and Bridget Hurley. Dear uncle of Eileen Webster and Ann Torchetti of Roslindale and brother of Bridget Feeney, Moira Kelly, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Peggy McFadden of Galway, brother-in-law of Jerry Wells of CA. United States Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Fisher House, VA Hospital, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre Street West Roxbury, MA. 02132 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020