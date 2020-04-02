Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK J. FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK J. FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, Patrick J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Galway, Ireland passed away on April 1, 2020 after a brief, non COVID-19 illness. Devoted husband of the late Theresa F. (Hoban) Flaherty. Loving father of Mary T. Flaherty and Susan DiMatteo of Roslindale, Peg and Jim Duggan of Mansfield, Trish and Sean Hurley of Hyde Park and Ann Marie and Bill Piscitelli of Foxboro. Papa to Erin, Michael and Lauren Duggan, Patrick and Lindsay Piscitelli, Kathleen and Bridget Hurley. Dear uncle of Eileen Webster and Ann Torchetti of Roslindale and brother of Bridget Feeney, Moira Kelly, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Peggy McFadden of Galway, brother-in-law of Jerry Wells of CA. United States Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Fisher House, VA Hospital, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre Street West Roxbury, MA. 02132 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -