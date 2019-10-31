|
|
FOLEY, Patrick J. Of Wakefield, Massachusetts, passed away on October 30th, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Mary (Sullivan) and Patrick Foley of Co. Kerry, Ireland. Raised in Roslindale, he was a graduate of Roslindale High School Class of 1952. Later he graduated from Northeastern University and worked for the Boston Globe. In 1958, he received a Master of Arts degree from Boston University. After teaching at a private school in the Berkshires, he enrolled at Harvard University where he received his Masters degree in 1960. He became an English teacher at Boston Technical High School. In 1970, he received a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. He returned to the east coast and for many years served as a professor at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. Patrick also taught at Newton College of the Sacred Heart, Salve Regina University, the University of San Francisco and Bloomsburg State College, PA. In 1975, Patrick was elected to the Fall River School Committee where he served for 18 years. He was also elected as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention (NYC) in 1976. He was the local campaign coordinator in Fall River for Congressman Paul Tsongas, who became U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and presidential candidate several years later. He was the father of the late attorney Brian P. of South Dartmouth and leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Michael B. and Judy of Lynnfield, daughter Kathryn M. of Martha's Vineyard and their mother Mary Kilroy of Westport. He leaves five grandchildren, Owen and Sarah Foley of Lynnfield, Matthew and Brendan Foley of South Dartmouth and Joseph Ragosta of Martha's Vineyard. He also leaves a sister, Mary E. Foley, RSM of Manchester, NH. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Anne and Aileen Foley. Funeral arrangements private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
View the online memorial for Patrick J. FOLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019