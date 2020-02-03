Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
PATRICK J. FORDE


1933 - 2020
PATRICK J. FORDE Obituary
FORDE, Patrick J. Of Hyde Park, formerly of Craugh, Aughrim, Ballinasloe, County Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 2, 2020. Born February 19, 1933, the son of the late Patrick J. and Winifred (Flannery) Forde. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Burke). Loving father of Kevin and his wife Karen Forde of Weymouth and Brian and his wife Jackie Forde of Middleton, and the late Patrick J. Forde. Dear family friend of Jessica Feeney and her husband Michael. Cherished "Grandpa" of Brady, Kaeley, Molly, and Mackenzie. Dear brother of Julie Murray, Eileen Nelson, James Ford, Andrew Forde and the late Bridie Flanagan, Thomas Forde, Frank "Simon" Forde and Freda Richards. Also the devoted husband of the late Eileen (Driscoll) Forde. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
