GREENE, Patrick J. Jr. North Andover — Pat Greene, 87, longtime resident of Boxborough and current resident of Brightview, North Andover, passed away from heart complications on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Pat is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Greene and his wife Theresa McCafferty of Chester, NH and Brian Greene of Pepperell, MA. Patrick adored his four grandchildren, Stephanie Hood and her husband Nick Hood of Springdale, Arkansas, Phillip Greene of Somerville, MA, Meagan Greene of Leverett, MA and Jennifer Greene of Hamburg, Germany. Patrick is also survived by his brothers, Charlie Greene and his wife Patricia of Miami, FL, James Greene and his wife Jennifer of Harrisburg, PA, his sisters Joanie Malone of Wakefield, MA and Maryanne Herrera of South Windsor, CT, as well as many friends, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Betty King and her husband Fred King. Arrangements: Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, ACTON, MA. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 29th at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Beechbrook Cemetery, Gloucester, MA following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, [email protected] To send a condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
