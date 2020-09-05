MANNION, Patrick J. Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, September 4, 2020. Born in Galway, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Annie R. (Lydon). Loving father of Patrick J. and his wife Christine Mannion of Dorchester, Philomena M. Mannion of Dorchester and John M. and his wife Gina Mannion of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Norah, Declan, Fionn, Lily, Colin, Mackenzie, Ann Marie and Diana. Devoted brother of Gabriel Mannion of Dorchester, Ann Cosgrove of Dorchester, Mary O'Halloran, Barbara O'Donnell, Peggy Mannion and the late John Mannion, all of Ireland. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Tuesday, 4 to 8pm. Due to the ongoing health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be held. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Member of Local #103. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Brendan School in memory of Patrick Mannion. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Face masks are required and to sign the register book, kindly bring your own pen. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com