NAUGHTON, Patrick J. Of Dorchester. Native of Béal a' Daingin, Co. Galway, Ireland. June 22, 2019. Husband of Bridget A. (Mulkerrin) Naughton. Father of Patricia A. Naughton (Antonio Bruno) of Weymouth, Joseph P. Naughton of Dorchester, Sheila A. Naughton (Joseph Duffy) of Rockland and the late Maureen Margaret Naughton, Michael Patrick Naughton and baby Naughton. Brother of Martin, Thomas and Cholm Naughton, all of Connemara, Michael Naughton of Dublin, Brid Reaney of Mayo, Mairead Curran of Meath and the late Josie Naughton, Billy Naughton and Mary Ruddy; grandfather of Makayla, Kaitlyn, Avah and Connor; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Patrick's life by gathering for Calling Hours in Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday, June 26th, from 4-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Memorials in his name may be made to American Red Cross, 274 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02116. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit jmurphyfh.com



Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019