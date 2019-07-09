PURCELL, Patrick J. Farewell to a Working Man, Who Wanted Better for His Children Patrick J. Purcell died Friday, June 28, at 95 years in Pompano Beach, FL. Born in Waterford, Ireland, he emigrated to the United States when he was 3 years old. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines during WWII and sailed around the world several times. After the war he married Sarah Muller. They settled in College Point, Queens, NY, where he and Sarah raised Patrick (the former owner and publisher of the Boston Herald), Kathleen, and James. Pat worked at various construction jobs during his life, primarily erecting steel elevators that transferred construction materials from the ground floor to as high as 50 stories. This was a high risk occupation that Pat understood all to well, especially after he slipped on the scaffolding 30 stories high and fell 10 feet, but managed to latch on to a steel beam and regain his footing. In order to accumulate enough cash for a down payment on a house, he took a job in Thule, Greenland. The temperature there could be 30 degrees below zero. He endured these frigid conditions and was able to buy a "handyman special" that he renovated over the course of several years and made into a very comfortable home. He was a devoted family man often taking his children for long walks or bike rides. He would often ride his bike from College Point, Queens to Teddy Roosevelt's house , at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay, Long Island. He loved the ocean and swimming. He regularly swam for an hour or more in the waters off Pompano Beach, even when he was in his late 80's. On one occasion while on the Pier at Lighthouse Point, the grandson of a friend fell into the water. The young boy couldn't swim and yelled for help. At 85 years old, Pat jumped into the water and saved the boy from drowning. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and was a devoted member of the St. Fidelis Parish in College Point and more recently at St. Gabriel's in Pompano Beach, FL. He is survived by his three children, 5 grandchildren; Kathleen Rush, Erin Gallo, Patrick Purcell, Kerry Stanton and Patrick James Purcell. He was also the great-grandfather of Mack, Bennett and Caroline Rush; Finn and Liam Gallo; and Lola and River Purcell. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Gabriel's R.C. Church in Pompano Beach, FL on Sat., July 27 at 11 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Fidelis Church in College Point, Queens, NY on Sat., August 3 at 9:30 am.



