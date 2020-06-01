|
|
WALSH, Patrick J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Keeraun, County Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on May 31, 2020. Born July 25, 1942 to the late Stephen and Julia (Connolly) Walsh. Beloved husband of 59 years to Brigid (Keane) Walsh. Loving father of Ellen Walsh (Jeremy), Stephen Walsh, Mary Cotellessa (J.D.), Brian Walsh (Donna), Patricia Friedman (Seth), Ann Marie Casey (Shawn), Theresa Walsh, Michael Walsh (Noreen), and Gerald Walsh (Kaitlin). Devoted "Papa" of Danielle, Jessica, Brittany, Samantha, Nicole, Stephen, Elizabeth, Kaitlin, Liam, Daniel, Coleman, Isabel, Brigid and Dillon. Dear brother of Brigid, Julia, Mary, Nancy, Stephen, and Brian. He was the brother of the late Sean Walsh. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 :00 o'clock in St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 La Grange Street, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Pulmonary and Critical Care, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To leave a condolence message for Patrick's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020