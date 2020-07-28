|
HARPER, Patrick James Of Walpole, July 27, 2020, age 62. Beloved husband of Mary C. Harper. Loving father of Mary Harris and her husband, Christian, of Attleboro, Andrea DelPozzo and her husband, Tony, of Attleboro, Patrick Harper of Foxborough, John Harper and his fiancee, Joanne Scotton, of Walpole, James Harper and his wife, Christine, of Millis, Connie Domingos and her husband, Brendan, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, Ashley Harper and her fiance, William Mott, of Walpole, Joshua Harper and his partner, Ashley Carvalho of Walpole, and Brianna Harper and her partner, Antonio Desousa of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 1. Devoted son of James Harper of Walpole and the late Mary (Myers) Harper Brother of Frank Harper of Walpole, Mary Mulready of Carver, Jimmy Harper of Eagle, Colorado, Bernadette Garden of Carver, Sean Harper of Colorado, and David Harper of Mansfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Patrick's Life Celebration on Friday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Patrick's family has decided that his funeral services will be private, with interment taking place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Cancer Research Fund, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020