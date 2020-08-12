|
BOUDREAU, Patrick John Born on March 11, 1997 of Newburyport, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 at McLean Hospital, after an ongoing struggle with mental illness. He is survived by his parents, George and Susan Boudreau, brother and best friend Billy, aunts Georgia Kacher, Eleni Kacher, and Angela Ackroyd who have been by his side during his most sad times, grandparents George and Connie Boudreau, grandmother Sonia Kacher, stepgrandmother Andrea Jones and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his cat Fiona. Patrick lived with compassion, curiosity, and courage, along with an unrelenting wit and dry humor. He had an extensive network of friends from around the world – a network that held him dear and looked after him. An avid consumer of news and politics, Patrick was always quick to share his thoughts and seek opinions. He enjoyed Russian novels, history, fishing, hockey, McDonalds and whoopie pies. Patrick was an honors student at University of Massachusetts Lowell studying Computer Science. Patrick was a kind and beautiful soul – he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. It is impossible to face the harsh reality of living without our Patrick in our lives. Patrick had worked long and hard to overcome his mental illness. It is essential to acknowledge and honor the progress he made while recognizing the struggle and toll it had on him. Mental illness is a silent epidemic. It will only be solved if we all acknowledge it and give it the attention and resources it deserves. This tragedy is a reminder that we as individuals need to show kindness to all - to talk, to listen, and to hear without judgement. It is also a reminder that we as a society need to better serve those that cannot always advocate for themselves. We need to fund mental illness treatment and recovery. We need services to facilitate active community participation and integration. Most importantly, we need to end the stigma associated with mental illness. This population is one that deserves attention and support; it is a population of incredible people, all too often leaving this world too early. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen." – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Patrick's memory to the National Alliance of Mental Health – Massachusetts, https://namimass.org/donate/ Services will be private to the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020