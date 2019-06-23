|
|
MURRAY, Patrick John Of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Belmont, MA passed away after a short but brave battle with cancer on June 21, 2019 surrounded family and friends. Beloved son of Katherine B. Murray (Prior) and the late Lawrence B. Murray of Belmont. Brother of Larry Murray and his wife Karen of Lexington, Paula Murray of Belmont, James Murray and his wife Susan of Northbridge, David Murray and his wife Christianne of Sudbury, and Matthew Murray and his wife Dana of Chicago, IL. Beloved uncle of Erin, Alyssa, Jake, Madison, McKenna, Megan, Drew, Cam and Morgan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours will be held at Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Friday, June 28 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Followed by a service at 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu or flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 101A, 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019