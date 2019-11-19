Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Resources
PATRICK JOSEPH LYDON Obituary
LYDON, Patrick Joseph Jr. Of Abington, formerly of Dorchester, passed away November 18 after a long illness, age 75. Loving husband of Janet (Paul) Lydon. Loving father of Kim Binell and husband Robert of FL, Patrick Lydon, III and wife Traci of Pembroke, James Lydon and wife Kalyn of Pembroke, and Dr. Ryan Lydon of East Bridgewater. Beloved brother of William Lydon and wife Debra and the late Timothy Lydon Loving grandfather of Christopher Lydon, Shawn Lydon, Layne Binell, Brooke Binell, Nathan Lydon, and Bennett Lydon. Also survived by brother-in-law Robert Paul and wife Donna, and sister-in-law Joanne O'Brien and husband John. Patrick was the loving son of the late Patrick Lydon Esq. and late Mary (Foley) Lydon. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Friday, November 22 from 4 to 7pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation to: , PO Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
