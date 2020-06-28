|
|
STANTON, Patrick Joseph, Sr. Of Braintree, formerly of Marshfield, and Royal Palm Beach, FL, entered into eternal rest at the age of 85 years on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after being in failing health. Beloved husband of the late Cheryl (Hatt) Stanton. Devoted father of Kevin P. Stanton & his husband Luis C. Quintero of Braintree and their cherished French Bulldogs - Lola & Luke, Patrick J. Stanton, Jr. of Scarborough, ME, Timothy P. Stanton (BPD) & his wife Kim of Dedham, and Sean P. Stanton & his wife Concetta of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Patrick J., III, Olivia, Haley, Jillian, Catherine, Sean, & Nicole and great-grandfather of Daniella & Aliyah. Brother of Alfred Stanton of Sarasota, FL, Moira Stanton of Buffalo, NY & the late Kevin Stanton and Margaret Mary Goulet. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 856 Washington St., Braintree, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to the mandated social distancing by the Comm of MA and the CDC, there will not be a reception following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patrick's memory to AA Central Service of Eastern MA, 12 Channel St., Suite 604, Boston, MA 02210 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020