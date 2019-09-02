|
|
WALSH, Patrick Joseph Age 27, of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 1, 2019. Devoted son of John B. and the late Christine E. (Patton) Walsh. Loving brother of Conor J. Walsh of Quincy, Aidan G. Walsh of Westwood and Maria E. Donohue and her husband Bobby J. of Westwood. Uncle of Lucy J. Walsh, Marion E. Walsh and Christina E. Walsh. Beloved grandson of Elaine Patton Caradimos and the late George Patton and George Caradimos and the late Joseph F. and Mary (Lyons) Walsh. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Sunday, September 8th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment, Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Patrick was a 2011 graduate of Westwood High School. He was attending Boston College while working at a Biotechnology Company. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to the , 311 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472, or at For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019