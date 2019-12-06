Boston Globe Obituaries
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
PATRICK M. O'BRIEN


1971 - 2019
PATRICK M. O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Patrick M. Of Stoneham, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Carol Ann O'Brien and the late Robert N. O'Brien. Cherished brother of Tracy O'Brien. Loving nephew of Marjorie O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien and Paul O'Brien and the close cousin of Kelly, Chris and Michael and many second and third cousins. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Patrick's Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Patrick's Family in the Funeral Home on Monday, December 9th, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be held at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Patrick's Memory to a children's . Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019
