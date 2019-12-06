|
O'BRIEN, Patrick M. Of Stoneham, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Carol Ann O'Brien and the late Robert N. O'Brien. Cherished brother of Tracy O'Brien. Loving nephew of Marjorie O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien and Paul O'Brien and the close cousin of Kelly, Chris and Michael and many second and third cousins. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Patrick's Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Patrick's Family in the Funeral Home on Monday, December 9th, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be held at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Patrick's Memory to a children's . For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, please visit www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019