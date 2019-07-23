O'MALLEY, Patrick M. "Mike" Of South Boston, Passed Peacefully on July 21, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Loving son of the late Thomas Joseph & Margaret (Locicero) O'Malley. Devoted brother of Thomas Joseph O'Malley, Jr. & his wife Karen of Tampa, FL, Jayne Anne O'Malley of Marshfield, & the late Paul Francis O'Malley. Proud grandfather of Kaitlyn & Patrick O'Malley. Uncle to Jennifer Pollard & her husband James, Shauna Patten & her husband John, Thomas Joseph O'Malley, & Siobhan O'Malley. Also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, & many friends. Patrick was long retired from the US Post Office & more recently enjoyed his work with the elderly. Patrick was proud to be from Southie & was very involved in the community. He loved a good day trip, whether it be to Foxwoods, Marshfield, or just down the street to Castle Island. He was an avid Bingo player & was very involved in the Catholic Church. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, July 26th, from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, on Saturday, July 27th, at 10am, all invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery Braintree, Celebration to follow. Flowers may be sent to O'Brien Funeral home in Patrick's name. Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019