McDONNELL, Patrick "Noel" Of West Roxbury, February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Larkin). Cherished father of Marie McDonnell of West Roxbury, Raymond and his wife Barbie of Stoughton, David and his wife Joyce of Mansfield, and Andrea McKenna and her husband Sean of West Roxbury. Loving "Grampa" of Allison and Audrey McDonnell of Mansfield, Eileen and Jane McKenna of West Roxbury and Bridget McDonnell of Stoughton. Dear brother of Mary Carragher, Kathleen Carragher and the late Nan O'Hara and Frank McDonnell, all of Co. Armagh, Ireland. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, February 18th at 11:15am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 12 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Medical Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020