EVERETT, Patrick Nixon Age 85, of Concord, MA, passed away on May 3, 2020. Pat, always with a spark in his eye and ever engaging, will be remembered for the passion and energy he brought forth to all of his endeavors. Just about anyone he ran into, regardless of the time or place, became a lifelong friend. Pat was a member of First Parish Unitarian in Concord, and founded the Concord Area Humanists. Born in London, England to Reginald and Marjorie Everett, Patrick moved to the United States in 1960 to join the Transitron Electronic Corp. in Wakefield, MA. At Transitron, he met Peter Burrage, a fellow Englishman, who became a close friend for the rest of his life. Patrick held titles to many patents over his illustrious career at companies including MIT, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Avco Everett Research, and The MITRE Corporation. Patrick is survived by his wife Linda Reynolds, his sons and spouses, Timothy and Jennifer Everett, Matthew and Tonja Everett, Jonathan and Gloria Everett, his daughter, Tammy and Antoine Berry, his first wife Meryl Everett, his brother James, sister Anne, and nine grandchildren. He is also greatly missed by his stepchildren Kate, Patrick, and Evan Reynolds, their spouses and five children. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service at First Parish in Concord at a later date. Private Burial will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Gifts in Pat's Memory may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee, 689 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139. For his full obituary, service updates, and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020