PACINO, Patrick P. "Gyppo" Of Hull, passed away February 16, 2020. Patrick was born in Boston to the late Pasquale and Pauline Pacino. He grew up in Roxbury and attended Brighton High School. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and worked for over 20 years at Bob's Speed and Auto Parts. Patrick was an avid Patriots fan, liked to travel to Aruba and was also a member of The Spindles Car Club.
Loving brother of Paul J. Pacino and his wife Joan M. of Abington and Philip L. Pacino and his wife Anna T. of Abington. Proud uncle of Lisa Pacino Leone, Paul Pacino and his wife Lisa, Jason Pacino and his wife Ruth and Philip Pacino. Also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Patrick to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020