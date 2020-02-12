Home

More Obituaries for PATRICK DIGREGORIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK PETER DIGREGORIO


1941 - 2020
PATRICK PETER DIGREGORIO Obituary
DiGREGORIO, Patrick Peter Patrick, age 79, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020 after a long and heroic battle with cancer. He was the loving son of the late Stephen and Lydia (Tiberi) DiGregorio. He was big brother to his three sisters: Irene DeIorio of Revere, MA, Stephanie Dillon of Tewksbury, MA, and the late Mary LoGrasso of Wakefield, MA. He was also the loving grandpa to his grandchildren Dante and Serafina DiGregorio of Peabody, MA and loved by his many nieces and nephews. Rest in peace sweet angel. Visiting Hours: Funeral Service is private.

View the online memorial for Patrick Peter DiGREGORIO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
