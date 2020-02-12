|
DiGREGORIO, Patrick Peter Patrick, age 79, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020 after a long and heroic battle with cancer. He was the loving son of the late Stephen and Lydia (Tiberi) DiGregorio. He was big brother to his three sisters: Irene DeIorio of Revere, MA, Stephanie Dillon of Tewksbury, MA, and the late Mary LoGrasso of Wakefield, MA. He was also the loving grandpa to his grandchildren Dante and Serafina DiGregorio of Peabody, MA and loved by his many nieces and nephews. Rest in peace sweet angel. Visiting Hours: Funeral Service is private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020