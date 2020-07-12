|
|
RENNA, Patrick R. Sr. Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, July 10, Patrick R. Renna, Sr., husband of the late E. Jane (McCarthy) Renna. Loving father of Stacey Renna of Lowell, Patrick Renna, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Westford, Robyn Farrell and her late husband Robert, Melissa Jenkins and her husband Steven and Rebecca Chaffee and her husband Jason, all of Billerica, and the late Jennifer Ferreira. Father-in-law of Sal Ferreira and his wife Dawn of Andover. Brother of Angelo Grieco of Arlington, Kathleen Bishop of Pembroke and the late Theresa Noonan. He is also survived by his beloved 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Theresa Church in Billerica and Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, East Chelmsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennifer Renna Ferreira Memorial Scholarship or the Robert J. Farrell, Jr., Memorial Giving Fund, c/o 218 Rangeway Road #252, Billerica, MA 01821. Mr. Renna proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Patrick R. Sr. RENNA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020