Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington St.
WEYMOUTH, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington St.
WEYMOUTH, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth Landing, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK SWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK SWEENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK SWEENEY Obituary
SWEENEY, Patrick Age 86,of Braintree, entered into eternal life March 2, 2020. Pat was born and raised in Castleconnell, County Limerick, Ireland. He came to Braintree many years ago. Mr. Sweeney was a self-employed builder and carpenter. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget (O'Keefe) Sweeney. Beloved husband of Catherine (Cody) Sweeney. Devoted father of the late Declan Sweeney. Loving grandfather of Chad Fanning of Naas, County Kildare, Ireland. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Monday from 5 until 8 PM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -