SWEENEY, Patrick Age 86,of Braintree, entered into eternal life March 2, 2020. Pat was born and raised in Castleconnell, County Limerick, Ireland. He came to Braintree many years ago. Mr. Sweeney was a self-employed builder and carpenter. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget (O'Keefe) Sweeney. Beloved husband of Catherine (Cody) Sweeney. Devoted father of the late Declan Sweeney. Loving grandfather of Chad Fanning of Naas, County Kildare, Ireland. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Monday from 5 until 8 PM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020