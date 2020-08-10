|
COLT, Patrick Tracy Patrick Tracy Colt died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 86. He was a devoted and involved family man. He loved telling stories, smiling as he recalled stories of his large family's adventures in NY City and Newtown, CT, or enthusiastically talking of his life as a young dad while raising his family in Concord, MA, St. Johnsbury, VT and Hanover, NH. Pat was a terrific man, who was amazing at maintaining lifelong connections, he consistently reached out and kept abreast of friends, colleagues and family. Pat graduated from The Putney School in 1951, Harvard University in 1955, and from the Business School in 1960. He was a Veteran of the US Armed Forces. His career spanned many roles, President of EHV Weidmann, an associate at Ross Honig & Assoc., President of KLD Research & Analytics, and others. He made lasting contributions at each company. He was an active member of the Croquet Club of Vermont and the National Croquet Center of West Palm Beach. He is survived by a loving partner, Pam Marshall of Hanover, NH; five siblings, Margaret Domini, Sylvia De Almeida, Joseph Colt, Timothy Colt, and Suzy Doolittle. He leaves three loving children: Torsten of Hartland, VT and wife Deborah, Dana Colt of Winchester, MA and wife Catherine, Daughter Lisa Jarvis of Virginia Beach, VA and husband John, seven grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Visiting Hours: Private ceremony to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020