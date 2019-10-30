|
|
BREWER, Patsy Deloris Born Sept. 11, 1946, Patsy left us early Monday morning and our hearts are heavy. The daughter of the late Frank and Doris Blackburn, sister of Brenda Thomas and the late William Thomas. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, where she went to Kenwood High School and sat next to a young fellow, named Donald Brewer, with whom she fell in love. After graduation, they were married in September of 1965 and went on to spend the next 54 years together. Patsy spent a brief career as a beautician, but shortly after marriage, Donald was drafted into the Army and they spent several years moving around the country. She leaves behind her children: her daughter Shonda and her husband Curt, and son Michael and his wife Shelby. She was also the proud grandmother of 6: Gehrig, Gabby, Grant, Garrison, Delaney, and Cooper. She adored her family, many of whom were at her side when she passed. The love and celebration of her life that began in that room was truly breathtaking. The entire family will live better lives for having her in theirs. She also leaves many nieces and nephews that would tell her every chance they got she was their absolute favorite. She spent her whole life giving, be it love, money, hugs or laughs, she did it all. Many say, "you couldn't say a bad word about ...," but in Patsy's case, no one alive had anything but kind words. She touched thousands; she helped even more. She did it every day with a laugh no one will ever forget, but all will miss. Most important were those around her. She spent her whole life dedicated to family. Her "Brewer Breakfasts" were meals of legend. Her grandchildren's friends would make the Brewer Breakfasts their first stop upon returning to Medfield. Most would admit it was as much for her company as it was for her cooking. She was, and always will be, this family's matriarch. The purveyor of Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas dinner, and any other dinner that involved the family. No one missed her mashed potatoes, no matter how far they had to drive (or fly). She also loved decorating for every holiday, from time to time changing the furniture around and confusing her husband to match the season. Every summer, she had the biggest garden and flowers. Winters were filled doing puzzles. This all while following any of her family who had a sporting event, play, or school function. Heaven is a far better place today than it was on Sunday. And even though we may feel "poorer" for her leaving us, we will strive to keep her spirit, her love, and her memory alive as we move forward through this heartbreaking time of our lives. We will always love you Meam, we will miss you forever but we will never ever forget you. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019