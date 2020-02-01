|
|
MAHONEY, Patsy (Lally) Of Waltham, January 29, 2020. Patsy (Lally) Mahoney. Wife of the late Edward J. Mahoney, Jr. She leaves her children, Edward J. Mahoney of Waltham, Paul K. Mahoney (Maria) of Attleborough, Michael J. Mahoney (Karen) of Waltham, Mari K. Mahoney of Waltham and Matthew Mahoney (Paula) of Mesa, AZ; her grandchildren, Jaime Mahoney (Michael Hicks), Lauren Mahoney (Matthew McCarthy), Mallory Mahoney, Danielle Mahoney, Michael Mahoney (Blake Richards), and Nicole Farthing (Dustin); five great-grandchildren; her siblings, John Lally (Pat) of Wildwood, FL, Michael "Mickey" Lally (Kathy) of Leominster, Mary Abeyta (late Michael) of Sun City, AZ, Jacqueline Sears (late John) of Concord and Judith Sarto (George) of Dennis; her dear sister-in-law, Carol Collura (Vincent) of Lowell and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Raymond Lally and his late wife, Anne. Family and friends will honor and remember Patsy's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, February 4th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms, North Hopkinton, MA 01748. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020