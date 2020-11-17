1/
PATTI DIFLUMERE
1947 - 2020
DeFLUMERE, Patti Age 73, of Reading, MA, died November 15, 2020, in Canton, ME. She was born October 26, 1947 in Milford, MA, to Richard & Anna (Murray) Mulcahy. Patti worked as a real estate broker for many years in Winchester, MA.

She was a longtime member of the Winchester Country Club, where she was active in the Ladies Bowling League. She was a member of the Winchester Home and Garden Club.

Patti is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael DeFlumere of Reading, MA and Bryant Pond, ME; daughters, Nicole DiVirgilio of Lynnfield, MA and Ashley DeFlumere of Dublin, Ireland; brother, Peter Mulcahy of Santa Rosa, Florida; and her beloved grandchildren, Layton and Melania DiVirgilio. Patti will be missed and remembered by her family and friends. Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Service

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
