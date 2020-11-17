DeFLUMERE, Patti Age 73, of Reading, MA, died November 15, 2020, in Canton, ME. She was born October 26, 1947 in Milford, MA, to Richard & Anna (Murray) Mulcahy. Patti worked as a real estate broker for many years in Winchester, MA.



She was a longtime member of the Winchester Country Club, where she was active in the Ladies Bowling League. She was a member of the Winchester Home and Garden Club.



Patti is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael DeFlumere of Reading, MA and Bryant Pond, ME; daughters, Nicole DiVirgilio of Lynnfield, MA and Ashley DeFlumere of Dublin, Ireland; brother, Peter Mulcahy of Santa Rosa, Florida; and her beloved grandchildren, Layton and Melania DiVirgilio. Patti will be missed and remembered by her family and friends. Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Service



(207) 461-6050



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store