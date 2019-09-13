Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
313 Bunker Hill St
Charlestown, MA
View Map
PAUL A. BARRINGER Obituary
BARRINGER, Paul A. 76 years of age. Of Middleton, formerly of Charlestown, Wellesley & Scituate September 9, 2019. Devoted father of Scott Barringer & wife Sarah & Janet Barringer. Loving Bapa to Harry, Evelyn, Kevin & Brian. Beloved brother of Robert Barringer, Helen Tanner, Richard Barringer, Rita Finn & the late Walter Barringer, Jr. Former husband of Jean (Baldwin) Barringer. Also many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Paul's Funeral Mass in Tuesday at 10 A.M. in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown (go directly to church). Visiting Hours will be on Monday 4 - 7 P.M. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Paul's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
