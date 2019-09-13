|
BARRINGER, Paul A. 76 years of age. Of Middleton, formerly of Charlestown, Wellesley & Scituate September 9, 2019. Devoted father of Scott Barringer & wife Sarah & Janet Barringer. Loving Bapa to Harry, Evelyn, Kevin & Brian. Beloved brother of Robert Barringer, Helen Tanner, Richard Barringer, Rita Finn & the late Walter Barringer, Jr. Former husband of Jean (Baldwin) Barringer. Also many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Paul's Funeral Mass in Tuesday at 10 A.M. in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown (go directly to church). Visiting Hours will be on Monday 4 - 7 P.M. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Paul's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019