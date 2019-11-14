Boston Globe Obituaries
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Christopher's Church
4 Barrell Lane
York, ME
View Map
PAUL A. BARRON

BARRON, Paul A. Of York, Maine, passed away suddenly on November 10, 2019 at the age of 73. Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen (DeCourcey) Barron; daughters Katie Barron of York, ME and Maureen Boston and her husband Evans of Cumberland, ME; grandsons Jimmy and Charlie Boston of Cumberland, ME; sisters Kathryn Hanson of Rockland, MA, Maureen Schofield of Haverhill, MA, Janice Chin of Boscawen, NH, Diane Rogers of Rockland, MA, Linda Tahvonen of Huber Heights, OH; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Kathryn (Sullivan) Barron and brothers Stephen and Robert.

Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, November 17th from 3-6pm at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, YORK, ME. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, ME on Monday, November 18th at 1pm. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit

www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
