|
|
BARRON, Paul A. Of York, Maine, passed away suddenly on November 10, 2019 at the age of 73. Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen (DeCourcey) Barron; daughters Katie Barron of York, ME and Maureen Boston and her husband Evans of Cumberland, ME; grandsons Jimmy and Charlie Boston of Cumberland, ME; sisters Kathryn Hanson of Rockland, MA, Maureen Schofield of Haverhill, MA, Janice Chin of Boscawen, NH, Diane Rogers of Rockland, MA, Linda Tahvonen of Huber Heights, OH; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Kathryn (Sullivan) Barron and brothers Stephen and Robert.
Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, November 17th from 3-6pm at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, YORK, ME. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, ME on Monday, November 18th at 1pm. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit
www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019