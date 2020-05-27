|
CIAMPA, Paul A. Age 72, of Andover, MA, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Lawrence General Hospital. He was born August 5, 1947 in Dorchester, MA to the late Anthony and Dorothy (Friel) Ciampa of Stoneham. Paul graduated Stoneham High School in 1965 and Bentley University in 1970. He was a longtime resident of Andover. Paul was also a beloved youth baseball and hockey coach for 20 years and an integral part of Reading and North Reading Men's Softball for over 30 years. His interests included being an avid Boston sports and trivia fan, spending time at the beach and traveling around New England. Paul was greatly admired by his family, friends, players, and colleagues. Paul is survived by his wife, Debra Ciampa (Andover), daughter, Stephanie Ciampa (Andover), son, Andrew Ciampa and girlfriend, Stephanie Graves (Beverly), brother, Robert Ciampa (Missoula, MT) and nieces, Johanna Ciampa and Lauren Ciampa (Missoula, MT) among other cousins. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA. Family and friends are required to wear a mask in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting donate3.cancer.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020