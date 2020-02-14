|
COGLIANO, Paul A. "Pauly" Of North Andover, Feb. 14th. Father of Curtis Cogliano and his wife Jennifer of North Andover and Matthew of Haverhill. Son of Julia Cogliano and her late husband Alexander "Paul." Adoring Pop of Christopher. Brother of Stephanie Polli and her husband John of North Andover and Jane McNeice and her husband Donald of Reading. Paul is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading on Monday, Feb. 17th at 10:30am. Visiting Hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Sunday, 2-6pm. Interment private. Please omit flowers and make donations in Paul's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Paul owned Phoenix Salon in Winchester and was an avid boater and foodie. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
